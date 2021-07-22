Asda consumers are involved in a collision, and police have been dispatched to the area.

Police were summoned to the scene of a two-car incident outside an Asda superstore this morning, and shoppers were among those involved.

Around 10 a.m., the A562 Hillfoot Avenue in Hunts Cross was closed for more than an hour after a Fiat 500 and an Infiniti Q30 collided.

The collision occurred near the Asda supermarket at Hunts Cross Shopping Centre, causing traffic congestion while emergency crews were on the scene.

The Infiniti Q30 is seen being carried into a recovery vehicle in photos taken at the scene.

Thankfully, no one appeared to be significantly harmed after the incident, which resulted in buses being redirected, according to Merseyside Police.

“Just after 10 a.m., we were alerted to a two-car incident involving a Fiat 500 and an Infiniti Q30,” a representative stated.

“No significant injuries have been reported.” “Vehicles are being found.”

An ambulance was not required, according to the North West Ambulance Service.

At 10.25 a.m., Arriva North West issued a tweet alerting passengers: At 10:25 a.m., Asda Hunts Cross #Liverpool route 81 is diverting through Woodend Avenue in both directions due to an RTC (road traffic collision).”

“A562 Hillfoot Avenue partially closed, queueing traffic due to accident at Hunts Cross Shopping Park,” reported INRIX.

However, as of 11:10 a.m., the road was completely reopened.