As the UK is blasted by a ‘Artic blast,’ temperatures are expected to drop.

As an Artic front sweeps across the UK, temperatures on Merseyside are expected to plunge this week.

As a front of cold air arrives from Iceland, the relatively moderate weather of last week will be replaced by substantially colder circumstances.

This week, temperatures in Merseyside are expected to range between 9 and 7 degrees.

Experts warn of a’mini ice age’ in the UK as the exact day when snow will fall is predicted.

It will be substantially cooler in the city than it was last week, when temperatures were around 15 degrees.

“I couldn’t imagine a finer weather pattern for cold weather aficionados,” Met Office forecaster Marco Petagna said, “with forecast models predicting a northerly straight from the Arctic next week.”

“Later in the weekend, it gets much colder from the north. Rain is expected in the north starting Sunday, with some snow on the higher land, with low levels possible at times.

“Further south, fewer showers are expected, but there is a potential of wintry weather and frosty nights with frost in some areas.”

A 900-mile-wide blast of Arctic air is responsible for the cold temperatures.

More wintry showers and cold temperatures are predicted in the Met Office’s long forecast through the beginning of December.

It says: “Winds will be mostly from the north and northwest as the time progresses, allowing frigid conditions to persist.

“High pressure will likely sit to the south or southwest of the UK, bringing rain and showers to the north, as well as the possibility of snowy conditions on high ground and maybe at lower levels at times.

“In the south, it’s likely to be drier, with clear/sunny spells. It will be chilly at times, with frost likely overnight.”