As the turnaround develops, Typhoo Tea’s losses continue to decline.

As the newly acquired company makes progress with its rescue plans, losses at legendary brand Typhoo Tea are continuing to be cut.

The Wirral-based company, which has a factory in Moreton, has released an update in its accounts, which had been delayed due to its acquisition by London private equity firm Zetland Capital earlier this year.

Abercross, a current investor, increased its stake in the acquisition, which was revealed in August.

The 118-year-old company, which had been owned by Indian conglomerate Apeejay Surrendra Group, also revealed that a re-structure of working patterns at its Moreton factory in April 2020 resulted in 48 people being laid off at a cost of £1.3 million, according to documents filed by the company.

The reports show that Typhoo Tea’s pre-tax losses decreased to an undisclosed amount in the financial year ending March 31, 2021, from £15.8 million in the previous year, which was down from £29.9 million.

According to BusinessLive, the documents do not reveal the company’s income for the most recent financial year, but they do show a drop from £60.8 million to £53.1 million for the year ending March 2020.

“Throughout the year to March 2021, the losses continued to decrease as the new leadership’s strategies began to take impact,” the board stated in a statement.

“More importantly, the company underwent a transaction in July 2021. Following a principle repayment and a change of ownership, this transaction comprised a restructure of the company’s external debt.

“This transaction considerably transforms the firm’s debt structure, and the company’s directors are optimistic that the investment’s liquidity component will allow the company to finish the turnaround with renewed emphasis.”

“Typhoo Tea recognizes that the year ending March 31, 2020 was a turning point for the company.

“This era brought to light the flaws in the company’s previous strategy, prompting a substantial shift in the company’s strategic direction.”

“The board of directors is optimistic that the measures implemented in 2020 will result in significant improvements in performance and have a positive impact on the essential business turnaround.”

“As evidenced by the shareholder funding of, the board are committed to the new strategic strategy.”

