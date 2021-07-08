As the transition to the recovery mission begins, surfside crews release rescue dogs from the search.

Surfside teams release rescue dogs from the search as the changeover to the recovery mission begins.

On Wednesday, officials and rescue personnel announced with tears that they would no longer be searching for survivors of the Champlain Towers South condo building in Surfside, Florida, bringing an end to a two-week search that will now focus on retrieving victims from the rubble.

Authorities stated there was “no prospect of life” in the wreckage, and clergy representatives consoled a line of local authorities, many of whom sobbed. Raide Jadallah, Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief, warned families in a private meeting that rescue dogs and listening devices would no longer be employed.

“Our fundamental job at this time is to bring closure,” he continued, as family members wailed in the background.

During a news conference, Jadallah stressed that the teams are determined to finish the job no matter what it takes.

“All of the resources are still available,” says the narrator. “The support is still there,” Jadallah responded, gently crying when he finished speaking.

More Associated Press reporting can be seen below.

During a news conference on Thursday, U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz remarked, “The choice to shift to recovery mode removed a small bit of the hearts of this community.”

According to Miami Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, the death toll stood at 60 as of Thursday morning. Officials said 80 people were missing, but police were still confirming that everyone identified as missing was present when the building collapsed.

According to Levine Cava, rescuers had spent two weeks crawling under the ruins looking for any sign of life but had come up empty-handed.

“They’ve used every imaginable strategy and tool known to find victims in the rubble,” she said. “The mound has been cleared of around 7 million pounds of concrete and debris. The use of sonar, cameras, dogs, and heavy equipment has been made. They’ve searched for both void spaces and possible victims. They ran into a building on the point of collapsing, braving fire, smoke, torrential rain, and strong winds in the hope of finding survivors.”

Only hours before the formal transfer from rescue to recovery mission, those emergency workers joined local leaders, rabbis, and chaplains in a minute of silence.

An accordion player played Aaron Copland’s “Fanfare” on a nearby tennis court. The following is a condensed version of the data.