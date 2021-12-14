As the Omicron strain spreads, Covid regulations are updated across the UK.

New restrictions have been implemented across the UK as the Omicron type of coronavirus continues to spread.

With measures being stepped up around the country, some speculate that the Prime Minister will have little choice but to impose tighter regulations.

As the government strives to curb the spread of the Omicron covid strain, MPs could vote for new restrictions only days before Christmas.

They’ve been warned to get ready for a recall of Parliament on December 21 if the number of new cases exceeds the predicted million.

“By Christmas, Omicron will be the dominant form,” Independent Sage’s Professor Christina Pagel said.

And, according to the group’s scientists, Plan C (additional steps) must be implemented immediately, with Christmas parties avoided and immunizations administered to children under the age of 12.

To save Christmas, Nicola Sturgeon has asked Scots to limit their socializing to no more than three families.

The First Minister made the plea for the days leading up to and following Christmas, but the restriction will not be enacted.

She did not put any restrictions on the size of Christmas Eve, December 25, or Boxing Day family gatherings.

“I am not asking anyone to ‘cancel’ Christmas,” she told MSPs, “but in the run-up to and immediately after Christmas, I am urging everyone to restrict as far as possible, and to a minimum, our contacts with people in other houses.”

“Unlike in the past, we are neither prohibiting or restricting household mixing in the law.” We recognize the harmful impact on mental health and well-being that this has.

“However, we are asking everyone – and we will offer clear guidelines to that effect – to reduce the number of persons outside our own families with whom we are currently dealing as much as feasible.”

Ministers in Wales have stated that new restrictions will be implemented in the coming weeks.

New limitations have been announced by First Minister Mark Drakeford, who also stated that there may be a “need to take more steps to keep Wales secure.”

This Friday, Mark Drakeford is scheduled to confirm whether or not adjustments to the coronavirus regulations are required (December 17).

This could result in household bubbles and/or a return to the “summary ends” rule.