As the number of Omicron covid cases rises, London declares a “major event.”

Following a spike in instances of the new variety around the metropolis, London Mayor Sadiq Khan made the news on Saturday.

It means that important public services will work together more closely to respond to the issue.

“The spike in cases of the Omicron variety across our capital is quite worrying,” Mr Khan said. “As a result of the threat of Covid-19 to our metropolis, we are once again announcing a major emergency.”

“With cases fast growing and the number of patients in our hospitals with Covid-19 on the rise again, the Omicron version has swiftly become prevalent.”

“While we are still learning about this variety, London’s major agencies should work closely together to minimize the impact on our city, including assisting to protect the essential vaccination program.”

“We know that the vaccine is the best protection we have against the virus.”

“There are currently more vaccine clinics in London than at any other time during the outbreak.”

“I advise all Londoners to schedule an appointment or visit one of the many walk-in clinics throughout the city as soon as possible.”

Due to the quick spread of Covid-19 and its impact on the NHS, the mayor declared a major incident on January 8, but was able to call it off on February 26 when case numbers decreased.

The discovery comes after claims that a ‘circuit breaker’ lockdown is being developed to assist stem the spread of the Omicron strain.

The measures would return England to limitations last seen in April, but Boris Johnson has yet to endorse them, insisting Wednesday that he is not ‘shut things down.’

According to the UK Health Security Agency, seven people have died as a result of the Omicron Covid variation as of December 16, and the number of persons hospitalized with the variant has increased to 85 from 65.