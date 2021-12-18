As the number of Omicron cases rises, lockdown limitations are being implemented across Europe.

In recent weeks, countries across Europe have enforced tight lockdown restrictions in an attempt to halt the spread of Omicron.

The Netherlands is the latest European country to implement a countrywide lockdown, which will take effect on Sunday.

In a statement earlier today, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte claimed the sanctions were “unavoidable.”

Schools, universities, and all non-essential stores, pubs, and restaurants in the Netherlands will be closed from December 19 to January 14 in accordance with the laws.

Residents will only be allowed two guests per year, with the exception of Christmas and New Year’s Day, when they will be allowed four.

“The Netherlands will go into lockdown again starting tomorrow,” Mr Rutte warned, adding that the decision was “unavoidable due to the fifth wave generated by the Omicron variety that is bearing down on us.”

Ministers in France, Cyprus, and Austria strengthened travel restrictions in the wake of the Dutch declaration.

From Friday, the French government has enforced a ban on any UK tourists visiting the nation, whether or not they have been vaccinated.

Those entering the nation for “vital reasons” will be required to undergo quarantine upon arrival.

A spike in instances of the Omicron strain has also forced Paris to cancel its New Year’s Eve fireworks.

Denmark’s theatres, concert halls, amusement parks, and museums have all been closed.

Pubs and bars throughout Ireland were closed at 8 p.m., and attendance at indoor and outdoor events was restricted.

The Omicron form of the coronavirus has been found in 89 countries, according to the World Health Organization, and Covid-19 cases with the variant are doubling every 1.5 to 3 days in regions with community transmission, not only infections acquired abroad.

Major questions concerning Omicron, such as how effective existing Covid-19 vaccinations are against it and if the variant causes serious illness in many infected people, remain unsolved, according to the WHO.

However, because of Omicron’s “significant growth advantage” over the Delta variation, the UN health agency predicts that it will soon displace Delta as the prevalent form of the virus in nations where the new version is spreading locally.

In the Netherlands, buyers flocked to commercial sections of Dutch cities in anticipation of a government meeting on Saturday that would result in tighter restrictions, thinking it would be their final chance to buy Christmas gifts.

It was, according to the municipality of Rotterdam. “The summary has come to an end.”