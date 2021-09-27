As the NHS prepares for a difficult winter, Covid-19 cases on the Wirral are on the rise.

Coronavirus cases are on the rise on the Wirral, with the east of the borough faring worse than the west.

Wirral reported 940 Covid-19 infections in the week leading up to September 21, a rate of 290 per 100,000.

That’s up from 863 instances in the week leading up to September 14 at a lower rate of 266 cases per 100,000.

A spike in instances at this time of year, before the cold snap takes more people indoors, allowing the virus to spread, is cause for alarm.

However, the number of cases is far lower than in July, when the borough’s infection rate was over 500 per 100,000.

The figures are even lower than they were in the first few days of the month, when the rate topped 300 per 100,000.

The virus was strongly concentrated in the east of the borough, according to the most recent numbers broken down to a local level, which span the week up to September 18.

Apart from Upton, Wirral’s top five worst-affected areas were all in the east of the borough.

Bromborough had the highest cases (67), followed by Eastham (63), Claughton (53), Upton (48), and Rock Ferry (47). (47).

When it comes to the impact on hospitals, the Covid-19 hospitalisation numbers in Wirral have been consistent throughout August and September, with values in the 30s and 40s.

That’s up from May and early June, when less than 10 individuals were being treated for the virus at Wirral hospitals, but it’s still a long way off from January’s peak of 279.

This underscores the fact that the vaccine deployment has had a significant impact in protecting people from the virus; nevertheless, it needs to be seen if that protection will be sufficient when cases surge this winter, as many predict.

Wirral recorded seven deaths in the most recent numbers, bringing the total number of deaths in the borough with Covid-19 on the death certificate to 1,013.

While this is a depressing figure, the weekly amount is consistent with what we saw in August and September.