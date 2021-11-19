As the Liverpool star recovers from his injury, Roberto Firmino’s oxygen mask is explained.

Liverpool fans were frightened after Roberto Firmino shared a photo of himself wearing an oxygen mask on social media.

The Brazil international is still recovering from a’serious’ hamstring injury he suffered in Liverpool’s 2-0 Champions League victory against Atletico Madrid.

Firmino hasn’t played in the Premier League since missing Liverpool’s match against West Ham United, and his exact return date is unknown.

After releasing a video of himself lying down with an oxygen mask on his face, the 30-year-old aroused concerns that he could be gone for a lengthy amount of time.

While recovering from an ankle injury, Harvey Elliott posted a similar post with fans last month, which prompted queries from admirers.

The Washington Newsday consulted with Dr. Rajpal Brar, a physiotherapist and the founder of 3CB Performance, which provides expert analysis on injuries incurred by athletes, to learn more about why Elliott would be wearing an oxygen mask.

His insightful remarks on Elliott can be applicable to Firmino’s current circumstance as well.

“It’s likely that the mask and tube are connected to a portable oxygen concentrator that’s pumping oxygen into Elliott’s system,” Dr. Brar stated.

“This is known as “oxygen therapy,” and the theory is that because oxygen is essential for healing, increasing the amount of oxygen in the lungs, and consequently in the bloodstream and tissues, can speed up the healing process (the research is very mixed).

“He’s currently wearing an oxygen face mask, which allows for higher oxygen concentrations and flow rates than a nasal cannula (small tube) inserted directly into the nose.

“Face masks are also more comfortable since they give moist air that doesn’t dry out the nasal passages, there’s nothing physically contacting the nose, and some masks, like Elliott’s, have alternatives to enter the hose near the nose or mouth.”