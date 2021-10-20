As the hospital’s information technology system breaks, a critical incident is proclaimed.

A critical incident was reported after a hospital’s information technology system failed, preventing personnel from accessing patient data.

The ‘Millennium Downtime Incident’ created interruption at Arrowe Park Hospital, necessitating the usage of paper printouts to retrieve patient information.

Staff’s “rapid response” saved patients from being hurt, according to hospital officials.

However, four individuals were subjected to many X-Rays, resulting in reports to the Care Quality Commission (CQC) for inappropriate radiation exposure.

Arrowe Park is operated by the Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, which said a serious event review determined no harm had been done to those patients.

On the evening of July 21, the event occurred as a result of planned maintenance work on servers that provide the hospital’s Cerner Millennium patient information systems.

The system began to fail once the work was completed, so the hospital created backup plans.

By July 24, the system was completely working again.

“The safety of our patients is always our number one priority,” said Dr. Nikki Stevenson, the trust’s Medical Director and Deputy CEO. “It is reassuring that a prompt response on this occasion prevented any potential harm to our patients, and only four very low-risk incidents occurred, where four patients received repeat X-rays.”

“We are committed to learning from all incidents, even when no harm is done to patients, and on this occasion, a debrief was conducted and an improvement plan developed to prevent future incidents, with recommendations including additional improvements to staff training and familiarization in the event of an IT outage, as well as liaison with other partners who use the system.”

“As positive features of the trust’s response, the assessment recognized timely communication, strong executive backing, and a robust response from employees, including those not scheduled to work, who worked diligently throughout the weekend to ensure patients continued to receive adequate care.”