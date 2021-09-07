As temperatures rise, Liverpool is expected to be hotter than Portugal.

As temperatures rise, Liverpool will be hotter than portions of Portugal today and tomorrow.

Over the next few days, the city will be bathed in scorching heat and sunshine as portions of the UK endure a mini-heatwave.

Temperatures in Liverpool and other parts of the region are expected to reach 27 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the Met Office.

Meanwhile, rain is expected in Lisbon over the next three days, with temperatures reaching 25-26 degrees.

The weather in Liverpool is expected to be slightly cooler on Thursday, with temperatures dropping to 20 degrees and a 60% probability of rain.

“Plenty of sunshine on Wednesday and feeling quite warm to locally hot,” according to the Met Office forecast for the North West.

“As cloud rolls in from the west, the skies will cloud over. The maximum temperature is 28 degrees Celsius.”

As the weather begins to cool, thunder may be heard in some parts of the North West on Thursday.

“Scattered showers on Thursday and Friday, heavier and perhaps thundery on Thursday,” the Met Office stated. Saturday will be drier, although showers are still possible. It’s becoming colder.”