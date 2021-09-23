As streets remain sealed off, here’s what we know so far about the Kirkdale murder inquiry.

As a murder investigation spurred by the discovery of a man’s death proceeds, police have maintained a substantial presence in Kirkdale.

Several residential streets off Stanley Road that surround the incident are still roped off and patrolled.

Merseyside Police said late last night that a man had been arrested and was being questioned on suspicion of murder.

Detectives have provided only limited aspects of the probe as the investigation continues.

This is what we know so far after officers initiated the investigation about 24 hours ago.

A member of the public contacted Merseyside Police shortly before 1pm on Wednesday, prompting the investigation.

That person had discovered a man’s body in an alleyway between Harebell and Woodbine Streets, which are located off Stanley Road in the Flowers Streets neighborhood.

The individual was pronounced deceased at the scene after emergency personnel arrived. His exact age has yet to be revealed.

In response to the unfortunate finding, a large police presence stormed the estate, with authorities cordoning off several of the neighboring streets.

Officers from the forensics unit inspected areas of the restricted area, paying special attention to the alleyway where the body was located.

In the hours that followed, detectives compiled an initial account of the occurrence, which led to the arrest of a guy yesterday evening.

On suspicion of murder, the suspect was scheduled to be questioned.

He is 22 years old and comes from the Kirkdale neighborhood.

The police presence in the area surrounding the alleyway, which is still the subject of investigations, has been maintained.

Police cordons and police patrols on both Stanley Road and Commercial Road limit access to much of the estate. Reading Street, Harebell Street, and Woodbine Street are among the streets having access restrictions, as well as a strip of grass between the streets and Commercial Road.

In the case of the suspect, there has been no indication that he has been freed, therefore he is presumed to be still in detention.

Just after 9 p.m. on Wednesday, the force issued a statement confirming a. “The summary has come to an end.”