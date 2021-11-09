As smoke billows across the M53, a BMW explodes into flames.

On a crowded highway, an automobile exploded into flames, sending billowing smoke into the sky.

Earlier today, just before lunchtime, fire personnel were dispatched to a car on fire on the hard shoulder of the M53’s northbound carriageway.

Huge plumes billow across the highway in a video of the incident.

The camera depicts the dark-colored automobile engulfed by brilliant orange flames as the driver drives past the tragedy.

Three additional vehicles are parked on the hard shoulder ahead of the burning automobile, with the drivers appearing to stop and assist.

A large group of men is gathered around a red automobile.

“Avoid the M53 northbound between Clatterbridge and Birkenhead, massive incident,” one woman said on Facebook about the incident.

They went on to say that in addition to fire crews, an ambulance was also present.

An ambulance and a response vehicle were dispatched, however the driver received no injuries or smoke inhalation and was not brought to the hospital, according to a North West Ambulance Service spokesperson.

Two fire engines were dispatched to the area today, with a high-pressure hose reel jet deployed to extinguish the flames, according to Merseyside Fire and Rescue.

“This was one car on fire on the hard shoulder of the northbound carriageway,” a representative for the emergency services stated.

“Crews were summoned shortly before noon.” A total of two fire engines were dispatched to the scene.

“To put out the fire, firefighters utilized a high-pressure hose reel jet.

“At 12:22 p.m., crews left the scene.”

