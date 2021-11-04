As she accepted the Pride of Britain Special Recognition award, Gee Walker was lauded as a “inspiration.”

People watching at home couldn’t be more pleased of Gee Walker, who got a Pride of Britain medal in memory of her son Anthony for her lifetime of work to promote racial peace.

Carol Vorderman and Ashley Banjo hosted the presentation, which honored the grieving mother with the Special Recognition award.

Danny Dyer, Diane Parish, and Rudolph Walker presented the 67-year-old from Liverpool with her medal, and she looked stunning in a deep crimson gown.

“When you lose a child, a part of you is gone,” Gee added. I believe that everything can come together for the greater benefit.

“And in the spirit of Anthony, that’s what we’re doing.” We’ll keep fighting.” “Gee, honestly, it’s an honour to stand on the stage with someone as significant, bright, and powerful as you,” Danny Dyer, star of Eastenders, told her. Also, thank you for what you’ve done.” “Your power to accept suffering and turn pain into hope and action is an inspiration for every single one of us,” Diane Parish remarked. You are a role model. All I have to say is that I salute you. Thank you so much, Gee.” She expressed her belief that Anthony would be pleased with what she has accomplished since his death.

The sight of Gee accepting her well-deserved medal warmed the hearts of viewers watching from home.

“@PrideOfBritain,” Paulette tweeted. Gee Walker of the #AnthonyWalkerTrust has been recognized, which is fantastic. I had the honor of speaking at a #NUT Anthony Walker Memorial Lecture in Bristol a few years ago, and Gee was there. The honor is well-deserved for the foundation’s outstanding work.” “Gee Walker, what a woman!” Dione exclaimed. #PrideOfBritain.” “To absorb such grief and convert it into optimism and action is an inspiration,” another user commented. Anthony Walker’s mother is a force to be reckoned with.” After her 18-year-old son was brutally killed at a bus stop in Huyton, Gee formed the Anthony Walker Foundation in 2006 to help fight prejudice.

In an unprovoked attack, his killer used an ice pick.

Gee, Anthony's mother, refused to let her life and memory be consumed.