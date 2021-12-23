As Sarah Platt reveals her pregnancy on ITV’s Coronation Street, an error has been discovered.

Last night’s episode of Coronation Street revealed a dilemma when Sarah Platt announced she was pregnant.

On Wednesday’s episode of the long-running soap, tensions between the Platt and Barlow families erupted.

Sarah, who is married to Adam Barlow, is caught in the thick of the feud and tries to mediate so that they can have a shared family Christmas.

Tina O’Brien’s character gathered all of the Cobbles’ members to work out their disagreements, but things didn’t quite go as planned.

Max Platt was previously condemned by Peter Barlow as a “feral little hooligan” for sabotaging Daniel Osbourne’s carol show.

As the two families battled insults, Shona and David jumped in to defend Max for his conduct.

Sarah eased tensions by revealing her pregnancy, but fans of Coronation Street were distracted by Shona’s arrival on the show.

On Twitter, eagle-eyed fans saw Julia Goulding’s character was still wearing her ITV lanyard and roared in laughter at the error.

“Oooopsies #Corrie hawkeyes tonight, can you identify it?” said one person.

“Hey @juliagoulding, that Shona has nicked your ITV lanyard!” tweeted @I am KenBarlow.

Another person commented on the photo, asking: “What’s the matter with this image? Some #Corrie enthusiasts have figured it out already… Are you able to?” “Her ITV lanyard is showing,” Matt observed.