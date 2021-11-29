As Roy Keane admits Man City’s’regret,’ Jamie Carragher claims the Premier League championship.

Manchester City will be crowned Premier League winners this season, according to both Roy Keane and Jamie Carragher.

City beat West Ham United 2-1 yesterday to close to within one point of leaders Chelsea, who were held to a 1-1 draw by Manchester United at the same time.

Liverpool, on the other hand, won an important three points at Anfield on Saturday afternoon with a 4-0 victory over Southampton.

With the win, the Reds climbed up to third place in the table, two points behind Thomas Tuchel’s side as the festive season approaches.

When asked who he thinks will win the Premier League this season, Keane said he can’t see anyone other than City regaining their title.

He told Sky Sports, “I wrote off City last year and regretted it because they turned it on and won it so easily.” “As good as Chelsea and Liverpool are, I think I’d go with City at the moment.” Carragher agreed with Keane’s prognosis, believing Liverpool, unlike Pep Guardiola’s team, look to open up at the back.

“Liverpool have dropped ridiculous points this season, but I’m with Roy and would just pick Man City,” he remarked.

“Liverpool had clean sheets but appeared to be open. City’s defense appears to be very formidable. Liverpool is scoring all of the goals, but at this point, I’d go with City.” Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel acknowledged after his team’s 2-2 draw with United that he was upset that his team had once again failed to win all three points.

“It’s occurred twice now that we’ve played well against Burnley and Manchester United and we’ve been disappointed,” he remarked. Over the course of a long season, you lose points, dig in, and strive to reclaim them when someone steals them from you.

“That’s what we’re going to try to do.” When you’re one up or four up, don’t count the points. We’re in the middle, which is exactly what we need.”