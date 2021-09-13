As retaliation for a debt, a gang dumped a man in his underwear on the street.

After a group sought money for a debt he owed, a man was found dumped on the street wearing only his underwear and clutching a knife.

James Riley, whose life was turned upside down after he discovered the body of murdered infant James Bulger when he was a teenager, was discovered in his underpants with the weapon on the streets.

When he was 14 years old, he and his brother Terence discovered the startling find on a railway line near Walton.

What he saw 28 years ago has had a lasting influence on his life, according to Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

After being left on the street by men who stripped him of his clothes in search of money to pay off a debt he owed, the 42-year-old ended up in the city’s sheriff court.

Riley, who has a history of convictions and a drug issue, appeared by videolink and admitting to being in possession of a knife while severely inebriated on Cornhill Drive in Aberdeen on April 25 this year.

He also acknowledged to rejecting police attempts to obtain fingerprints and DNA samples, as well as making derogatory remarks about sexual preference.

Riley, who is from Liverpool, was diagnosed with depression and post-traumatic stress disorder after discovering two-year-old James Bulger’s mangled remains nearly 30 years ago, according to the court.

In 1993, James went missing while out shopping with his mother at the New Strand Shopping Centre in Bootle, Merseyside.

Robert Thompson and Jon Venables, both ten years old at the time of the toddler’s death, were found guilty.

Riley had been undressed by unknown individuals and forced out of a car in his underpants, Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard. Riley had previously stated that the horror of the finding drove him to a life of crime.

Riley was reported to police by members of the public who witnessed him acting in a “erratic manner” about 7.30 a.m. on the day in question, according to fiscal depute Lucy Simpson.

She claimed the 42-year-old was spotted in his underwear standing next to a white car, with an orange knife in his hand.

Riley was not found when police arrived and searched him. “The summary has come to an end.”