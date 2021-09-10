As Premier League football returns, pick your Everton starting lineup to face Burnley.

Everton host Burnley at Goodison Park on Monday to resume Premier League action.

Rafa Benitez has had a good start to life as Blues manager, with his side picking up seven points out of a potential nine in the opening three league games.

On matchday two, the Toffees defeated Southampton and Brighton, while drawing 2-2 with Leeds United.

New contracts have been signed. Demarai Gray and Andros Townsend have already made an impression, while Salomon Rondon, who arrived on deadline day, will make his debut soon.

