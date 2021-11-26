As police provide an update on the murder investigation, the knife used to kill Ava White has yet to be discovered.

The knife that killed 12-year-old Ava White has not been found, but police announced this afternoon that no one else is being sought in connection with the crime.

After being stabbed in Liverpool City Centre at around 8.39pm last night, Ava, a Year 8 student at Notre Dame Catholic College, was pronounced dead at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

The “unique” and “very popular” girl went out with pals on Church Street when she got into an altercation with another group of men.

In the hours after Ava was stabbed, Merseyside Police arrested four lads – one 13, two 14, and one 15 – on suspicion of murder. They were apprehended in various areas.

The investigation’s chief detective, Detective Superintendent Sue Coombs, and Assistant Chief Constable Ngaire Waine, conducted a press conference with the media at the new Police HQ this afternoon, confirming that a knife was used.

“Merseyside Police received a call at 8.39pm yesterday evening to an allegation of an attack in Liverpool City Centre, on our attendance officers have found Ava already unconscious and on the floor, with a member of the public offering first aid,” Det.Supt Coombs told The Washington Newsday.

“Ava was taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital by paramedics, but she died a short time later despite medical care.”

“We have arrested four males, one of whom is 13 years old, two of whom are 14 years old, and one of whom is 15 years old, all of whom are from the Toxteth region.”

“They were arrested on suspicion of murder and will be questioned at Merseyside police stations in the coming days.” A post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death has yet to be completed.

“We know Ava was with her companions in Liverpool City Centre at the time, and there was a verbal argument that led to a knife assault on her.”

“Not yet,” Det. Supt. Coombs answered when asked if the murder weapon had been retrieved.

She said the cops couldn’t determine whether Ava and her assailants knew one other yet, but that “obviously there’s a lot of CCTV in Liverpool city centre, so we can say.”

