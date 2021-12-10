As part of the presenter shake-up, Josie Gibson will take over from Holly Willoughby.

Josie Gibson has been confirmed as the next host of This Morning.

Last month, the Bristolian presenter was called in as a last-minute replacement after regular host Holly Willoughby became ill.

Josie’s time on the show with Phillip Schofield was a smash hit, with viewers praising her down-to-earth broadcasting approach.

When Josie returned to her more known job as host of the show’s Dosh on Your Doorstep section the following week, fans were upset and urged that she be featured in a more prominent capacity.

The 36-year-old is due to return to the famed sofa on Monday’s programme, after ITV officials heeded the public’s plea.

hosts on a regular basis Holly and Phil are having a well-deserved break before presenting the Christmas Day edition of This Morning, and in their parting message, they announced Josie will be anchoring the next program alongside Vernon Kay.

“We’ll be back with you at 10 a.m. on Christmas morning,” Holly continued, “and Josie Gibson and Vernon Kay will be here on Monday to keep you company.”

Phil also sent a note of gratitude to all of the This Morning crew members who work behind the scenes.

He continued, ” “They’ve been there for you through good times, bad times, and everything in between. We wouldn’t be able to accomplish it without you.” Rochelle Humes will take over from Josie on Tuesday and will co-host This Morning with Vernon Kay until Thursday, according to an advertisement featured on Friday’s show.