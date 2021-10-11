As part of his summer plan, Ben Davies makes a transfer choice for Liverpool.

When Ben Davies returns to Liverpool, the environment could be very different than when he first joined the club.

With Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip all out with long-term injuries, Jurgen Klopp was in serious need of defensive reinforcements in January.

As a result, Davies was signed from Preston North End for an initial fee of £500,000.

Despite Klopp’s limited alternatives, Davies failed to make a single game for the Reds, and he was moved on a season-long loan to Sheffield United in August.

The Blades, who were recently demoted back to the Championship under new manager Slavisa Jokanovic, have long admired the 26-year-old.

They should be interested in signing Davies on a permanent basis next summer if the circumstances allow.

The director of research at Liverpool reveals how transfer strategy actually works.

But the former Tranmere Rovers loanee has already stated his intentions, even if he faces competition from the fit-again Van Dijk, Gomez, Matip, and new youngster Ibrahima Konate, and even if his chances of playing for Liverpool appear to be thinner than ever.

On a special Blood Red podcast, Nathan Hemmingham, who covers Sheffield United for The Washington Newsday’s sister website, Yorkshire Live, remarked, “I spoke to Ben lately.”

“First and foremost, he stated he’s not thinking about anything significant; it’s just about this season and playing again – to the best of his ability and trying to go back to the player he was at Preston when Liverpool came in for him.”

“In the summer, he wants to return to Liverpool to see whether the door is still open, since you never know what can happen.”

“He wants to have a nice pre-season with Liverpool, to see where he fits in, and to see if he can please Jurgen Klopp.”

“However, if Liverpool are willing to let him depart permanently, I’m sure Sheffield United will consider it if he impresses and develops into the player that everyone who has followed him for the past 12 months believes he is.”

A lot will be determined by the Blades’ performance. “The summary has come to an end.”