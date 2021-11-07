As new Barcelona manager Xavi discusses Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola makes a claim for Liverpool.

Following Manchester City’s win in the Manchester derby, Pep Guardiola said that Liverpool is his team’s hardest opponent.

After Bernardo Silva added to Eric Bailly’s own goal before halftime, City cruised to a 2-0 victory over Manchester United.

City’s victory was equally forceful, albeit not as overwhelming as Jurgen Klopp’s Reds’ 5-0 victory over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team at Old Trafford.

When asked about the disparities between the two performances, Guardiola expressed his appreciation for Liverpool, despite the fact that both clubs are vying for the crown.

“I’m well aware of my respect for Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp’s efforts. It’s the most difficult foe. After six or seven years, they’re still there.” Click here to read the entire story.

After completing an agreement with his boyhood club, former Spain footballer Xavi has returned to Barcelona as manager.

The 41-year-old has already expressed his emotions towards Liverpool and one of their present players, having replaced Ronald Koeman, who departed Qatari side Al Sadd.

Following his great success for Liverpool, Sadio Mane was linked with a move to Barcelona in the past, but the new Barca leader felt the winger would not be a suitable fit for the club.

Xavi, on the other hand, has been loud in his appreciation for Jurgen Klopp’s formation.

“Attacking them is really difficult. Physically, they are formidable opponents. “They win all of the second balls and work extremely hard on their tactics,” Xaxi stated in 2019.

“They’re a force to be reckoned with in so many aspects of the game.”

