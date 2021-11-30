As more Omicron cases are discovered, Boris Johnson will conduct a press conference.

After further cases of the Omicron strain were discovered in the UK, Boris Johnson will conduct a press conference later today.

Following the implementation of stronger coronavirus measures to combat the Omicron strain of the virus, the Prime Minister will speak at Downing Street.

There are 14 cases of the “variant of concern” in the UK at the moment, with three more cases discovered in Scotland.

Face masks, travel, quarantine, and immunizations are among the Covid restrictions that went into effect on Tuesday.

Mr Johnson is set to appear at around 5 p.m., and is expected to discuss the new mandatory face mask restrictions that went into effect in England at 4 a.m. today (Tuesday), according to the Mirror Online.

After the rollout was extended to all over-18s and the interval between the second and third doses was reduced to three months, he will push individuals to receive their booster shots.

He’ll probably also talk about the new travel guidelines that require all new entrants to take a Day 2 PCR test and isolate until the results are negative.

The administrations of Scotland and Wales have urged that Mr Johnson go even farther and hold all new immigrants in isolation until a Day 8 test.

In addition, the Prime Minister has yet to implement all of England’s ‘Plan B’ procedures, leaving vaccine passports for nightclubs and stadiums on hold.

In addition, despite similar guidance in Scotland, the government in England has not recommended people to work from home wherever possible.

“The measures taking effect today are proportionate and responsible, and will buy us time in the face of this new version,” the Prime Minister stated in quotes issued overnight by No10.

“Our vaccines and boosters remain our best line of defense, based on all we know, so it’s more critical than ever that individuals get boosted when they’re eligible.”

“Today’s actions will not only help us prevent the spread of the variation, but they will also help us defend each other and the gains we’ve all worked so hard for.”