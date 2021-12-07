As Mohamed Salah sets a new Liverpool record, Gary Lineker makes a ‘ridiculous’ assertion.

Mohamed Salah can’t stay off the scoresheet, as he equalized for Liverpool against AC Milan in the Champions League, his 20th goal of the season.

After his first-time shot was beautifully taken to fire Liverpool’s equaliser in, the Egyptian now has seven goals in the competition in just six games.

Salah, who many consider to be the finest player in the world this season, has received a lot of accolades after continuing to impress.

Liverpool’s number 11 could have been kept at home for tonight’s match if he wasn’t up for the Fan’s Footballer of the Year award, but the forward is relentless and enjoys scoring goals.

Salah became became the second player in Champions League history to score in seven consecutive games, following Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid.

Salah now has more goals for Liverpool in a single Champions League group stage campaign [7] than any other player in the club’s history.

“Another goal for Mo Salah, the wonderful and insanely consistent Mo Salah,” Gary Lineker tweeted. What a performer.” Salah has been compared to one of the best players of all time, Lionel Messi, by former Celtic manager Neil Lennon: “He’s the closest player I’ve seen to Lionel Messi.”