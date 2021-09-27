As men flee the crash scene, a row of cars is wrecked.

On Saturday morning, a transit van collided with a row of automobiles, causing damage.

At before 5.30 a.m. on Saturday, September 25, Merseyside Police were called to the site after reports of a blue Ford Transit van colliding with parked cars on North Road.

Two guys dressed in ‘black apparel’ are believed to have fled the scene on foot towards St Helens town centre.

Police patrols in South Liverpool are prompted by reports of “drunk students” and “noise complaints.”

The incident, which occurred near St Mark’s Church, did not result in any injuries, although it did cause damage to four parked cars.

The search for the men is still ongoing, and anyone with information is requested to contact the authorities.

“If you were in the North Road area in the early hours of Saturday morning and noticed anything or anyone strange, please let us know,” said Sergeant Tom Hartley of Merseyside Police.

“Likewise, if you were traveling in the vicinity and have dashcam film, please check it and let us know what you witnessed. The information you have could be crucial to our investigations.

“Whether you contact us directly or anonymously through Crimestoppers, we will act on all information.”

Anyone with information is requested to contact Merseyside Police on Twitter or Facebook, citing the reference number 21000667063.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous, or visit their website at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously.