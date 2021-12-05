As Marcel Brands departs, Everton supporters determine who is to blame for the club’s issues.

Over 94 percent of Everton fans are unhappy with the transfer plan implemented by Farhad Moshiri and Marcel Brands.

Brands’ tenure at Everton is coming to an end, with the director of football likely to go after three and a half years at the club.

The 59-year-old merely signed a new three-year contract in April, but he has since become a victim of the Blues’ terrible record.

The Blues haven’t won since beating Norwich City 2-0 at Goodison Park on September 25, and are five points above the relegation zone.

It’s the club’s longest winless streak in 22 years, and it hasn’t gone ignored by fans, who voiced their displeasure after Wednesday’s loss to Liverpool.

And now, Blues fans who took part in The Washington Newsday’s large Everton survey have spoken out about who they believe is to blame for the club’s present woes.

94.8 percent of the hundreds of answers received so far are dissatisfied with the club’s current transfer plan.

While 80.4 percent of respondents believe the signings have been poor, 7.2 percent say the players brought in should be good enough to succeed.

While just over 12% of supporters who took part in the poll felt that more money should be spent to address the team’s flaws,

However, when it comes to who is to blame, over 31% believe it is a collective responsibility of the club’s football departments, with over 21% believing Brands and his recruitment team are to blame.

While 19.7% of supporters believe prior managers and signings are to blame, little over 17% say the blame lies with Moshiri, the club’s owner, and his decision-making.

Over 4% say the current Blues squad is to blame, but only 2.9 percent believe current manager Rafa Benitez is the issue.