Luis Garcia’s stay at Liverpool saw him play a vital role in one of the club’s most historic events.

After joining from Barcelona in the summer of 2004, the Spanish attacking midfielder was a crucial member of Rafa Benitez’s team during the 2004/2005 season, scoring 13 goals and finishing joint-top scorer. It was a season that came to a stunning conclusion.

Liverpool won the Champions League for the sixth time in what was perhaps the greatest ever European final, when they came back from 3-0 down against AC Milan to win 3-2 on penalties on a frenetic and unforgettable night at Istanbul’s Ataturk Stadium.

Liverpool had risen to the top of European football’s elite after spending the late 1980s, 1990s, and early 2000s watching as others controlled the continent’s largest prize.

Garcia had been a major part of Liverpool’s Champions League run, scoring five key goals in the knockout stages, including the wins in both the two-legged quarter final against Juventus and semi-final against Chelsea, his second leg goal at Anfield punching Liverpool’s ticket to Istanbul.

That season, Liverpool were the kings of Europe, and that Reds team will go down in history with some of the greats for the achievements they made.

Last month, Garcia returned to Anfield. The 43-year-once old’s jet black hair had started to grey, but he still looked like a man fit enough to lace up his boots and return to the pitch to spread some Spanish magic.

Before the latest group stage match, Liverpool and AC Milan had only met twice in the Champions League era, both times in European finals, with the Rossoneri avenging the Reds in a rematch of the 2005 final in Athens in 2007.

The Reds won 3-2 in a thrilling match last month, and Garcia, who frequently competes on the Liverpool Legends circuit, was left thinking about how much he would have enjoyed playing on this current Liverpool team under Jurgen.