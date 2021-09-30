As Liverpool’s £60 million project gets underway, Jurgen Klopp delivers a warning to FSG about spending.

The Anfield Road development project, according to Jurgen Klopp, demonstrates Fenway Sports Group’s continuous commitment to Liverpool.

At a special ceremony at Anfield on Thursday, the Reds’ manager planted the first shovel in the ground, formally starting work on the 7,000-seat addition.

Legendary characters like as Sir Kenny Dalglish, Phil Neal, Ian Rush, and John Aldridge were also in attendance, as were CEO Billy Hogan and managing director Andy Hughes.

Following the completion of the Main Stand (£110 million) and the AXA Training Centre (£50 million) in 2016 and 2020, respectively, the project will bring the club’s infrastructure investment to over £200 million during FSG’s nearly 11-year ownership.

Klopp gave a statement to the crowd before laying the ceremonial shovel in the ground, saying the £60 million development of Anfield Road demonstrates the club’s commitment to progress following a challenging 18 months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Klopp said, “It’ll be tremendous.” “With supporters, everything is better.

“With the fans [back inside Anfield], we can see that everything is lot better, much more emotional, and much more focused.

“To be honest, having 53,000 there currently isn’t horrible; it seems like 100,000, so I can’t image how 60,000 would feel.

“But now it will be over 60,000, and I adore the concept.

“A lot of things have happened while I’ve been here, not because I’ve been here, but because I’ve been here, and with all the amazing history of this club.

“Everyone is really concerned about the club’s future.

“We have the training ground, the Main Stand, and now this new [Anfield Road] stand, which is wonderful. It’s quite significant.

“I understand that there are times when we are chastised for not investing, but this club has always invested, albeit in a different way.

“I appreciate the notion, and I just hope it works out in the construction process. I simply hope the construction process goes faster than the prior address!

“Because then I’ll be able to play a few games at this stadium, which will be fantastic.”

The additional seats will elevate Anfield to the