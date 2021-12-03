As Liverpool title race fixtures are compared, John Henry and FSG face a major challenge.

Along with owning Liverpool, John Henry and Fenway Sports Group have a headache on their hands across the Atlantic. The Boston Red Sox baseball franchise is also a key component of FSG’s athletic empire, and a tremendously profitable one at that.

However, Major League Baseball, the franchises, and the players’ union have reached an impasse, putting the 2022 MLB season and its start date in doubt.

After a labor disagreement arose from the expiration of the most current collective bargaining agreement on Wednesday evening, the MLB is facing a lockout for the first time in 26 years.

The CBA is in place to protect players’ rights and establish things like meal allowances and travel rules, as well as salary ceilings and how team revenues are split.

There have been eight labor conflicts in Major League Baseball since the first CBA was implemented in 1968, with some including strike action that wiped out an entire postseason.

As a member of MLB’s labor policy committee, Henry played a key role in yesterday’s long-distance talks with the players’ union in a Dallas hotel, where other MLB team owners were present. With both the team owners and the Major League Baseball Players Association still far apart on any kind of agreement, the streak of avoiding a work stoppage has come to an end.

The issue is that the players, who are members of the MLBPA, want a larger portion of the income generated by the league since the last CBA was signed.

The MLB’s revenues had climbed from just over $9 billion in 2016 to $10.4 billion in 2019, excluding the severely COVID-19-affected 2020 season, and are expected to continue to rise after the sport has fully recovered from the pandemic’s devastation.

The competitive balance tax (CBT) in baseball hasn’t kept up with rising earnings, despite the fact that the CBT has helped teams keep their payroll expenditures down while attempting to maintain competitiveness among the league’s teams.

