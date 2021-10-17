As Liverpool receives a major Premier League warning, FSG’s boardroom problem intensifies.

A giddy Jurgen Klopp has perhaps never been more excited about a 12.30 kick-off.

During his six years at Anfield, the Liverpool manager has made no secret of his dislike for the first slot of the weekend’s fixtures following his return from international duty.

Watford’s refusal to agree to the Reds’ demand to move the game back only added to the manager’s frustrations, as he was missing Brazil’s Alisson Becker and Fabinho due to schedule difficulties.

The plucky underdogs with the ‘new manager bounce’ tales were ready to be penned as the hosts prepared to begin the Claudio Ranieri era.

But all of Liverpool’s anxiety from Friday’s harsh pre-match press conference washed away at Vicarage Road as the Reds put on an utterly dominant performance to reclaim top spot in the Premier League, if only for the time being.

It was free-flowing and breath-taking at times during this 5-0 annihilation. It was as close to perfection as the season is likely to get.

With Thiago Alcantara and Curtis Jones out along with Alisson and Fabinho, Klopp might have been forgiven for believing he was back in last season, when selection issues were a weekly occurrence.

Caoimhin Kelleher and Naby Keita were brought in, with hat-trick hero Roberto Firmino getting the nod over Diogo Jota, who returned from Portugal with a small scratch.

It was Keita’s first Premier League start in nearly two months, dating back to a 2-0 win over Burnley at home on August 21, but his inclusion was surprising given his three games for Guinea during the international break.

But the £52 million man had a good afternoon, always finding and utilising space in the middle of the pitch, all while pressuring Jordan Henderson and James Milner fiercely.

Now is the moment for Liverpool’s No.8 to build on his fantastic performance.

Mohamed Salah, who had already put an overworked Danny Rose to the test a few times, turned the Watford left-back before putting in Sadio Mane with a spectacular outside-of-the-foot pass inside the first ten minutes.

To his credit, Mane took.