As Liverpool plot a raid on Leicester City, Jurgen Klopp decides on a ‘priority transfer target.’

The transfer window remains closed until January, but Jurgen Klopp already knows who he’ll be working with at Liverpool for the next few months.

The Reds only brought in one first-team player, Ibrahima Konate, while several others left on loan or on permanent agreements.

Despite the fact that the transfer market has closed, Liverpool continues to be linked with potential new signings when the window reopens in the New Year.

Here, we look at some of the most recent rumors circulating online and on social media, as well as how probable they are to come true.

Pedro Goncalves is a midfielder for Sporting Lisbon.

Record, a Portuguese news outlet, via Sport Witness.

According to the article, Goncalves’ price tag has reportedly been raised.

After an outstanding inaugural season for the Portuguese newcomer Sporting Lisbon, the Reds were linked with the playmaker over the summer.

According to the source, Goncalves’ new deal with Sporting has resulted in a big hike in his price tag.

According to the report, Goncalves’ release clause has increased from €60 million to €80 million as a result of his new deal.

Goncalves’ new contract keeps him at Sporting until 2026.

Leicester City forward Harvey Barnes.

Fichajes is a Spanish word that means “lists.”

Liverpool has named Barnes one of their ‘priority transfer targets’ for next summer, according to the report.

The Foxes winger has been linked with the Reds in recent months after impressing at the King Power Stadium.

According to the article, Liverpool are also considering Pedro Neto of Wolves and Jeremy Doku of Rennes, although Barnes is ahead of the duo in their minds.

Barnes is also said to be a major admirer of Klopp, who believes the forward is perfectly suited to the way Liverpool and the German prefer to play.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah.

Football Insider is a website dedicated to football.

Liverpool is apparently eager to resolve Mohamed Salah’s contract dispute as soon as possible.

FSG and Liverpool, according to the report, aim to finalize Salah’s contract before the January transfer market begins.

According to the article, FSG wants to sign Salah to a new contract as soon as possible, preferably before the transfer window opens on January 1.

