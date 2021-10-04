As Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp embraces Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva fumes.

Bernardo Silva fumes as Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp embraces Raheem Sterling.

Liverpool’s promising start to the season continues with an exciting battle versus champions Manchester City.

On Sunday, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah both scored for Liverpool in a thrilling Premier League match that ended in a 2-2 draw.

Jurgen Klopp’s side has now gone 19 games without losing in all competitions, and they are one point behind Chelsea in the early table.

But there was enough that went unnoticed or under the radar over the 90 minutes at Anfield…

Even though Bernardo Silva was one of City’s better performers on the day, he seemed unhappy at times.

Not least when Liverpool midfielder James Milner was sent flying in the second half and left bewildered as to how he avoided a second booking and subsequent red card.

Silva questioned referee Paul Tierney after being thrown on his backside by Mohamed Salah’s incredible goal, and was duly yellow-carded for his reaction.

Salah’s goal was so good that Silva had to applaud it later, unlike last year when he sulked as his colleagues formed a guard of honour for Liverpool at the Etihad.

Although there is no love lost between their fan communities, Liverpool and City share a great degree of respect.

Klopp and City opponent Pep Guardiola were spotted exchanging pleasantries after the final whistle, with Guardiola kissing Klopp on the cheek.

And when former Liverpool winger Raheem Sterling was met by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, the City player grinned.

It was a refreshing change from the boos that erupted from the Anfield crowd everytime Sterling returned.

Salah and Kevin De Bruyne, who had previously played together at Stamford Bridge, were reunited on the touchline with Anfield long vacant.

Salah then walked over the Anfield pitch, taking care not to damage the well-kept grass with his suitcase.

Guardiola was also seen talking with Milner, who appeared to be in a chatty mood.

What did they discuss? “He gave me some golf pointers,” the city stated. “We’ve reached the conclusion of the summary.”