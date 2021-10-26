As Liverpool considers an overhaul, Jurgen Klopp is faced with a new Sadio Mane decision.

Liverpool’s perfect start to the season was extended with a stunning victory over Manchester United on Sunday.

Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick, and Naby Keita and Diogo Jota also scored as Liverpool beat Manchester United 5-0 at Old Trafford.

When Liverpool takes on Championship strugglers Preston North End in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, it will be their fourth game in 23 days.

And now we take a look ahead to see what Jurgen Klopp might do when his squad returns to action.

Liverpool are anticipated to rotate liberally for the match at Deepdale, as they did for the third round triumph against Norwich City.

Caoimhin Kelleher will start in goal if he recovers from the sickness that kept him out at the weekend, with Adrian on standby.

While teenager Conor Bradley impressed on the opposite flank in the previous round, Neco Williams is expected to start at right-back.

Joe Gomez looks like he’ll be a one-man centre-back, but it’ll be intriguing to see who he teams up with. Ibrahima Konate started at Norwich, but the Frenchman made an appearance at Old Trafford.

Joel Matip has been relegated to the bench, as Nat Phillips awaits his first start of the season. Virgil van Dijk is almost probably not going to be a part of it.

Given the number of injuries that Liverpool is suffering, there isn’t much space for manoeuvre in the engine room.

Thiago Alcantara and Harvey Elliott are definitely out, while Fabinho will not be risked after missing out against United, and neither James Milner nor Naby Keita, who were both hurt at the weekend, are likely to be fit.

Jordan Henderson, Curtis Jones, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are the last three senior centre-backs.

Henderson is overdue for a break. Tyler Morton, the 18-year-old who shone in the second half at Norwich, could get another chance as a result.

A conversion to 4-2-3-1, on the other hand, could provide more alternatives in the future.

Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino are certain starters after both scoring in the third round against Norwich.

However, with Kaide Gordon’s availability uncertain – he hasn’t played for an Academy side in four weeks owing to injury – Liverpool may have to look to their senior ranks. “The summary has come to an end.”