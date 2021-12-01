As Jurgen Klopp discloses five Liverpool injuries, Mohamed Salah makes a transfer claim to Chelsea.

For Wednesday, December 1st, here is your Liverpool morning digest.

As he accepted yet another accolade, Mohamed Salah described how leaving Chelsea helped him evolve into a Liverpool superstar.

Salah has been named the newest recipient of the Golden Foot award, an international honor granted to players aged 28 and up who distinguish out for their on-field performances and personalities.

The Egyptian’s wife was in Monaco on Monday night to accept the trophy on his behalf while he was training with the Reds for their Merseyside derby against Everton on Wednesday.

And Salah believes that leaving Chelsea for Fiorentina and then Roma in Italy helped set him on the path to Liverpool’s eventual tremendous success.

He remarked of his time in Italy, “It has helped me a lot.” “I had to revamp the football and culture at Chelsea when I was there.

“I needed to modify my football, so I moved to Italy, where I performed well and which has aided me in getting to where I am now.

“I had a fantastic experience there, and the fans (both Fiorentina and Roma) were incredible. They showed me affection.

“I have fond memories of my time there, which is fantastic. They helped me grow as a person and a player, so thank you very much, and perhaps we’ll see each other again soon – maybe play against each other!” Joe Gomez and Naby Keita are on the verge of returning to Liverpool, but Jurgen Klopp will be without five players for the Merseyside derby against Everton.

Gomez has been out for almost a month with a calf injury, while Keita hasn’t been seen since limping out of a 2-2 Premier League tie at home to Brighton and Hove Albion on October 30.

Klopp, on the other hand, is confident that the pair will be back in team training next week, bolstering his options with Liverpool as the club prepares for a busy schedule between now and the New Year.

“The lads are getting closer, particularly Joe and Naby, who aren’t far from team training,” says the coach “After Saturday’s 4-0 win, the Reds’ manager stated he had no fresh injury concerns. “The summary has come to an end.”