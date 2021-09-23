As immunization rates lag, Liverpool is headed for a “tough winter.”

Due to the city’s low Covid-19 vaccination rate, Liverpool’s director of public health has warned that the city may face a “tough winter.”

Last night, Matt Ashton tweeted that the city’s current proportion of double jabbed persons, roughly 62 percent, was far too low to give the protection needed to prevent a spike in cases.

Although infection levels in the city had decreased significantly since a previous high a few weeks ago, rates in Liverpool remained at 312.2 per 100,000 as of September 19.

“At 62 percent, the number of individuals in Liverpool doubly vaccinated is still much too low, and might mean we are in line for a tough winter,” Mr Ashton said in a tweet yesterday. #Covid19 is a free, safe, and effective vaccination. Please consider getting vaccinated.”

At Tuesday night’s full council meeting, Councillor Frazer Lake, the council’s cabinet member for health and social care, warned of a potential outbreak if more people were not vaccinated.

Councillor Lake also stated that if the government continues to put pressure on hospitals, the city may face greater restrictions from the government.

Liverpool, like many other UK cities, has a lower vaccination rate than the rest of the country.

If you haven’t been vaccinated and wish to get one today, visit one of the drop-in clinics listed below.

Aintree Hall, Longmoor Ln, L9 7AL – 12pm – 8pm (Pfizer) Sensor City, Russell St, L3 5LJ – 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. /1 p.m. to 5 p.m. (Pfizer and AstraZeneca) Mersey Ferry Terminal, Pier Head, L3 1DP – 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. /3 p.m. – 7 p.m. (Pfizer)