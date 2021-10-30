As he presents his championship race conclusion, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel makes a claim for Liverpool.

While Liverpool and Manchester City have set the standard in the Premier League, Thomas Tuchel believes his Chelsea side can close the distance.

West Londoners, it could be claimed, are well on their way to accomplishing just that. They presently sit a point ahead of Liverpool in second place and two ahead of Pep Guardiola’s team.

Liverpool concluded the 2019/20 season with an incredible 99 points, Manchester City in second place on 81 and Chelsea in fourth place on 66.

The Blues, on the other hand, have re-established themselves as a strong local force under Tuchel’s leadership, and are expected to win their first title since 2017.

Tuchel responded, “Maybe for the time being,” when asked if his team was closer to Liverpool and City. Only nine games have been played thus far. It’s up to us to prove it.

“Proving it for nine games isn’t enough; we need to prove it for the entire season.” It will necessitate the participation of all of us. It will require all of our guts, work, and discipline to succeed.

“It’ll just take all of us.” It’s the equivalent of running a marathon. This league is quite draining. We have a variety of competitions. We are prepared to compete in any tournament and to get the best possible result. We’re attempting to bridge the gap.

“I have no qualms about admitting that there was a void in the previous seasons and that Liverpool and City set the bar.” Over the years, they developed a specific mentality with their bosses.

“We attempt to close it, and we are confident enough to state that we want to close it from the beginning.” This is what keeps us going. We’ll work on it because maintaining momentum is difficult.” Many pundits believe the title fight will come down to the current top three, with traditional top six clubs Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Arsenal stumbling recently.

Tuchel, on the other hand, is still undecided after only a quarter of the league season has passed.

“Like I’ve stated many times, Liverpool and City established the standards over the last four or five years, and they continue to do so,” he continued.

