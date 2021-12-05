As he lay dying in hospital, sister’s last text from a fit and healthy brother.

As her fit and healthy brother lay dying in hospital, a distraught sister recalled the final text she got from him.

John Eyers, 42, of Southport, died of covid after assuming he didn’t need the vaccine because he was in good health.

Before declining the Covid injection, the father of one assumed he would just have a “minor sickness.”

Jenny McCann, John’s twin sister, described how the family was devastated when John was admitted to hospital with coronavirus and died four weeks later.

Jenny disclosed the last message she received from her twin brother when he was in hospital to The Guardian this week.

Jenny called John on the phone before he was drugged on July 11 because he was on a ventilator.

The 42-year-old expressed her love for her brother, but he was unable to answer owing to his illness.

“Don’t let them give up on me,” John wrote in a text.

Jenny received this letter from her twin brother, who died on July 27.

Just four weeks after testing positive for the virus, John contracted an infection in the ICU and his organs began to fail.

Jenny had previously stated that John was the “fittest” and “healthiest” person she knew, and that he was climbing Welsh mountains and wild camping just four weeks before his death.

She stated, ” “The belief in his own immortality was the only pre-existing health problem he had.

“He believed he would be fine if he contracted Covid-19.

“He expected to be sick for a short time. He was adamant about not putting a vaccine on his body.” Jenny, who lives in North West London, previously stated that her brother informed his specialist that he wishes he had been vaccinated prior to being placed on a ventilator.

She wrote on the internet: “Last week, my 42-year-old twin brother died in the ITU of Covid-19.

“Four weeks after testing positive, he died.”

Jenny said her brother was “pumped full of every medicine in the hospital,” but he died of the infection tragically.

She stated, " "Everything was thrown at him. But infection and organ failure, Covid-19's bedfellows, eventually stole his life."