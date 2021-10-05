‘As he gets older,’ Jurgen Klopp said of Conor Bradley’s move to Liverpool.

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough has indicated that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp sees Conor Bradley going to midfield in the future.

During his tenure with the Reds’ under-18s and under-23s teams, the 18-year-old has largely played right-back.

Bradley also made his senior Liverpool debut as right-back in the recent 3-0 Carabao Cup third-round victory over Norwich City.

Baraclough, on the other hand, has revealed how Klopp sees the child as a future midfielder.

“Jurgen believes – and who am I not to agree with him – that Conor, as he gets older, could play in a midfield role,” he told Belfast Live.

“His skill set allows him to play as a traditional full-back or winger, but he can also play in midfield. Just a smidgeon higher.

“He has a terrific understanding of football and several sectors, which is a great string to his bow.”

Bradley has three Northern Ireland caps after appearances against Malta, Estonia, and Switzerland in recent months.

And Baraclough believes his national team, which plays Switzerland in Geneva on Saturday before traveling to Sofia to face Bulgaria the following week, is providing a path for the Reds’ youth.

“I believe we are providing Conor with a road and opportunities,” he said.

“We’re assisting in his development, and he was a very different player in September. He appeared to have grown a couple of inches, was stronger, more confident, and was a pleasure to be around.”

Before continuing, he said, “I have no concerns about him.” Everyone makes mistakes; the difference is how you cope with them and how you go on.

“You could see his dismay and disbelief on his face. He’ll probably reflect on it and wonder whether he could have handled it a little better.

“Could he have avoided the threat from behind in the first place if he had been in a better position? But he moved on and got rid of it soon.

“During the game, I felt he was fantastic, and it was a joy to watch him. It was fantastic to see him mature during the game.

“In the lead-up to our September camp, I spoke with Jurgen and.”Summary ends.”