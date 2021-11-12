As he flees, armed robbers ‘shoot shot’ at him.

In a failed robbery attempt early this morning, two masked crooks threatened a man with a firearm.

When the victim refused to hand up his van keys and fled the scene on foot, a shot was fired, according to reports.

Following his encounter in Skelmersdale, West Lancashire, the 21-year-old victim was said to be shocked but otherwise unharmed.

A massive police cordon encircled the scene of the incident today (Friday), including a big tract of grassland adjacent to Kiln Lane.

Police were reportedly looking for the shell case from the shot fired.

“My son works as a vehicle valeter and he was getting the van ready in preparation for today’s jobs,” the victim’s distraught mother explained.

“He was driving around 1.45 a.m. when he was accosted by two young men wearing balaclavas. To climb into the van, they flung open the passenger door.

“They requested his watch, phone, and keys to his van.” They produced a firearm when he questioned them.

“They tried to steal my son’s vehicle to pursue him, but it slammed into my BMW, which was parked just in front of it.”

“They then pursued my son on foot towards the primary school, firing one shot.”

“Within minutes, the cops arrived on the scene. They’ve been fantastic. One of the kids grabbed his jacket, so his van and the jacket he was wearing were taken away for forensics.” “It’s still extremely scary,” she added. My son has been disturbed, but he is unhurt. We’re all just glad things didn’t get any worse.” “I’m astonished,” said another neighbor. It’s terrifying. Hopefully, this is a one-time occurrence. That’s where we take our dogs for a walk.” “We were contacted about 1.45am today (Friday, November 12) to a report of a robbery in Willow Drive, Skelmersdale,” a Lancashire Police spokesperson said.

“Two males approached a man in his twenties and intimidated him with a suspected pistol before stealing the victim’s watch,” according to the complaint.

“The man bolted and claimed to have heard a loud bang. The suspects then smashed the victim’s automobile into another car before exiting the vehicle and fleeing the scene.

