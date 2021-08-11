As grades climb, Liverpool students celebrate their A Level results.

Students in Liverpool celebrated their A-Level results this morning, as the city’s grades rose in line with the national trend.

This is the second year in a row that students have been judged by their teachers rather than by examination.

This is owing to the pandemic’s disruption, with the aim that teacher evaluation will avoid the instability created by a government results algorithm in 2020. This year, over half of the national results were A or A*.

Cardinal Heenan Catholic High School students were among many who rejoiced this morning, with several students receiving straight A* marks.

After receiving a set of results that allow him to join Cambridge University, one of them, James Hardy, praised his teachers.

“I can’t thank them enough for what they’ve done because they’ve had a difficult time as well,” he said.

“They just kept trying to make sure we could all do the things we wanted to do in the future.”

“Without them, we wouldn’t have been able to do it.”

Other schools in the city, such as Bellerive, Belvedere, and All Saints Sixth Form, also announced outstanding outcomes for their pupils, many of whom are now enrolled in university or apprenticeship programs.

Zac Lloyd and Reuben Gedge both received 3A* marks at King David High School, while Daniel Gutierrez received 4A*s.

Daniel, who just turned 17 in March, will begin his studies in Aeronautical Engineering at Imperial College. Isabella Simpson, a cellist and flautist, received a AAAA and will study music at Oxford University.

Teachers commended the city’s kids, who had endured lockdowns and decreased classroom instruction due to the pandemic for the previous two academic years.

St Francis Xavier’s College headteacher David Hayes said it was necessary not to “shy away from how challenging the last 18 months had been for students.”

“These tests are difficult enough on their own, without the added stress of lockdowns and the continual threat of self-isolation.

“However, what has been remarkable is how our kids and staff have banded together to help each other reach some.”

