As game developers call a ceasefire, the ‘Fortnite’ X ‘Among Us’ feud is explained.

Following their feud earlier this year, the teams of Fortnite and Among Us appear to have patched things up and are even hinting at a future collaboration.

For context, Fortnite released a new game mode called “Impostors” in August 2021. The main premise is that ten players will convene in a hidden IO facility and must fulfill various tasks scattered across the area. To make matters even more complicated, the group will be infiltrated by a couple of double agents who will try to assassinate everyone else while deflecting blame to innocent individuals.

The crew can convene an unplanned meeting at any time to ferret out these impostors and vote on who they wish to boot from the base. At first, communication was confined to pre-programmed words and emotes, but voice chat is now available in select lobbies, so you’ll need to practice your persuasion skills if you want to win.

The Impostors mode appears to be similar to any other social deduction game at first glance. After all, the genre has seen a resurgence in recent years, with titles such as Werewolves Within and Unfortunate Spacemen, and it predates the medium to some extent with parlor games such as Mafia.

Explaining the ‘Fortnite’ and ‘Among Us’ Debate

While popular games in the social deduction genre abound, Fortnite’s Impostors mode bears more than a passing resemblance to Among Us.

Impostors reuses a lot of the same vocabulary from Among Us (including the “impostor” title), as well as the same conversation dynamics and even a similar map layout, as was pointed out back in August.

InnerSloth, the creators of Among Us, felt that some of the similarities were a little too familiar, and resorted to social media to vent their frustrations. The game’s official Twitter account just posted a sad face emoji in response to a tweet inquiring if the devs had even been approached by Epic about this new feature.

August 17, 2021 — Among Us (@AmongUsGame)

Meanwhile, community director Victoria Tran addressed the problem directly in a series of tweets. “It would’ve,” she wrote when Fortnite’s Impostors mode premiered. This is a condensed version of the information.