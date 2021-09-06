As ‘Fortnite’ Season 7 comes to a close, Corny Complex is kidnapped by Mothership.

Corny Complex is the most recent area of Fortnite island to be kidnapped by an alien mothership in Chapter 2 of Season 7.

Throughout Fortnite’s “Invasion” season’s second half, the Kymera have been abducting portions of the map by tearing the ground from the earth with their tractor beam. Slurpy Swamp and Coral Castle have already experienced this, and the aliens have now turned their attention to Corny Complex.

You’ll notice that the mothership’s abduction ray has completely covered the farming region if you go there. As before, this implies that certain landmarks (such the barn and silos) are progressively being dragged closer to the spacecraft, and that most of the continent is hovering in midair.

