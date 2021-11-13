As experts issue a warning, do speed cameras always flash and other myths are debunked.

Since their introduction in the United Kingdom in 1992, speed cameras have been shrouded in legend.

According to a study done by the London School of Economics between 1992 and 2016, they have reduced deaths from traffic accidents by between 58 and 68 percent.

If a driver is detected speeding by a camera, they can be fined up to £100 and receive three points on their license.

If you don’t accept the fine, you can go to court, but if you’re found guilty, the fine could be up to £1,000 or £2,500 if you were caught speeding on the highway.

Speed cameras have a reputation for catching drivers off guard, with the mounted box blinking as fast vehicles whiz past. The DVLA is warning motorists about a key new driving legislation that takes effect on Monday.

The Royal Automobile Club stated among a series of tips to assist drivers “remain safe and lawful” that the flash of a conventional speed camera may be going into history.

While early speed cameras used a flashing light, modern models use alternative technology to disguise the light or take photographs of vehicles without the use of a strong light.

The most prevalent type of speed camera in the UK is the Gatso, which uses a flash to capture clear photographs of drivers’ rear number plates while calculating their speed as they pass a specific spot.

Cameras, on the other hand, no longer require the use of a flash to take pictures, especially when working in bright light.

By filtering the flash, newer front-facing Truvelo Combi cameras protect drivers from the bright glare.

To calculate average speed over distance, stationary speed cameras require light to capture images of cars passing equally spaced road markings.

Mobile speed cameras, on the other hand, do not need to record photos of moving cars if they are placed in accident hotspots.

These cameras combine radar and laser technology to provide instant speed readings from up to 300 yards away, allowing officers to quickly pull over speeding motorists.

In the hall of fame of speeding myths, flashing speed cameras aren’t the only ones. Here are some more fallacies about speed cameras that have been debunked: It’s a frequent misconception that you can exceed the speed limit by 10% without receiving a ticket, however this is only partially accurate.

The Royal, to be precise. “The summary has come to an end.”