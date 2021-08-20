As Everton’s absences persist, Rafa Benitez speaks out on Covid’s difficulties.

As a number of Everton players remain sidelined due to coronavirus, manager Rafa Benitez has offered his thoughts on the issue.

The manager stated last week that he would be without a number of stars who had been forced to isolate ahead of his side’s win over Southampton at Goodison Park on the season’s opening day.

The manager has yet to disclose the names of all individuals who will be affected by these laws, although James Rodriguez is one of the five people who were absent last week.

Only Moise Kean, who was forced to sit out last week’s match, will be available this time around, according to Benitez, ahead of this weekend’s trip to Leeds.

Despite the fact that Jean-Philippe Gbamin appeared to be training in photographs provided by the club earlier this week, this is not the case.

However, the manager went on to clarify what he believes is the true issue with the present Covid restrictions, as well as the difficulty Everton has in keeping his players healthy.

“It’s about doing things the correct way,” Benitez said at his pre-Leeds press conference.

“We separate the players and then persuade them to get the immunization. Every day, we have control over the amount of players, social distance, and masks.

“So we try to encourage kids to do all of these things, but the problem now is that you can do whatever you want inside – and then you go outside and see a lot of individuals who don’t follow any regulations at the moment,” says the narrator.

“It is what it is, and we must do the best we can to manage it.”

“Every day, we have testing and controls, but the virus can’t be stopped anywhere. It’s just to make sure you’re shielded a little bit with the masks, the social separation, and all that.”

As things stand, Ben Godfrey, Andre Gomes, Rodriguez, and Gbamin are all slated to miss the match against Leeds.