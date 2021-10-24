As Everton is perplexed by the referee’s decision, Michael Keane and Allan debate.

Everton’s dismal collapse against Watford on Saturday afternoon condemned them to back-to-back home defeats.

Claudio Ranieri’s side defeated the Blues 5-2, with the Blues conceding four goals in the space of 12 minutes late in the game to absolutely collapse.

Rafa Benitez’s side had grabbed the lead twice, once through Tom Davies in the first minute and again with a diving header from Richarlison in the second half.

However, a hat-trick from former Blue Joshua King, combined with goals from Juraj Kucka and Emmanuel Dennis, ensured the visitors took all three points in spectacular manner.

We’ve looked at five highlights from Everton’s humbling performance at Goodison Park that you might have missed.

Richarlison’s return to duty for the first time in almost a month was one of the few bright spots for Everton on Saturday.

The Brazil international had not featured for his club since a 3-1 victory against Burnley in September, when he was injured by a contentious challenge from James Tarkowski.

The Blues have clearly missed his presence in the side since then, but he was back among the substitutes for Everton’s visit to Goodison Park.

Richarlison received a standing ovation even before the game began, when he emerged from the locker room shortly behind the rest of the players, to acclaim from those already seated to watch the warm-up.

He also received the same treatment upon exiting the pitch at the end of the game, but under rather different circumstances.

Following the booing that followed the final whistle, the forward earned a burst of applause as he went down into the tunnel after coming off the bench to score a goal that put Everton in top.

He appeared to be as perplexed and dissatisfied as the rest of the audience.

In other circumstances, Evertonians might have been bemoaning Graham Scott’s performance on Saturday as they walked home.

Some may still be, but the officiating was far from the reason the Blues conceded so many goals in such a short period of time at the conclusion of the game.

