As ‘Dune’ Crossover Leaks, Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya Transformed Into ‘Fortnite’ Skins.

For Fortnite Season 8, a Dune cosmetic bundle has been released, which includes skins that let you to cosplay as Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya’s characters.

Reputable data miner @HYPEX, who has previously released other Fortnite item shop upgrades, has posted screenshots of the various cosmetics to Twitter. There’s no news on when the bundle will be available, but we do know that it will be on the more expensive side of the spectrum due to the number of costume pieces included.

We can see a new loading screen inspired by the upcoming film (which transforms Fishstick into one of Dune’s iconic sandworms), a couple of harvesting tools, a glider inspired by ornithopter transport vessels, a “sand walk” emote, and corresponding back bling options for both Chani and Paul Atreides, among other things. The two skins, which are based on Zendaya and Chalamet’s characters from the sci-fi movie, are, of course, the main attractions.

According to an another set of screenshots, the package will be priced at 4,600 V-bucks (about $30), down from 5,700 V-bucks. Other trustworthy sources have confirmed the releases, including @ShiinaBR, who has also reported on the decryption of Dune cosmetics.

Dune, the cult novel by Frank Herbert, has already been adapted on the big screen once, by David Lynch in the 1980s. Denis Villeneuve, who has directed films including Blade Runner 2049 and Arrival, has an amazing sci-fi resume.

The film is set in the distant future and is about an interplanetary battle between numerous groups for a fictional substance called “Spice,” which is harvested on the planet Arrakis. It stars Timothée Chalamet as Atreides, who is the air. This is a condensed version of the information.