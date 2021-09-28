As condolences come in for the ‘legendary’ butcher who “always had a smile on his face,” he passes away.

Hundreds of people have paid tribute to a beloved local butcher who “always had a smile on his face.”

Gordon Callaghan, 79, passed away earlier this month after a battle with prostate cancer.

Gordon began his career in the 1960s with a converted ice cream van, and in 1974, he launched his own shop in Maghull Square.

“The shop may have changed, but Gordon’s standards never did,” according to a post on Callaghan’s Facebook page.

“Only sell what you would eat yourself,” he said.

Former customers, employees, and friends have paid tribute to the “beautiful and compassionate man” on social media.

“A gentleman with a constant smile,” Lewis Franks stated. I’m thinking of everyone in the family.”

“My heartfelt condolences to your family,” Christina Cowan stated.

“When I was a teenager in the 1980s and early 1990s, I recall seeing his happy face every time I went into the shop in the plaza.

“At this difficult time, my thoughts are with you all.”

“I had genuinely wonderful memories working at Callaghan’s in the 1980s, and Gordon was a real gentleman,” Dave Charnock remarked.

“He was such a great, compassionate man who provided me a job at a moment in my life when I really needed it, and he looked after all of his staff so well,” Marina Edwards said.

“My experience at Cally’s is one of my fondest memories! Knowing him and working for him was a privilege.”

“He was a true legend, very sad for your loss,” Susan Elizabeth wrote.

Gordon and his wife Linda had been married for over fifty years.

Emma and Howard are their two children, and William is their grandchild.

Howard is now in charge of the butcher business.

Emma told The Washington Newsday that she wants to get the word out that men should get their prostates tested and that “their families should pester them to get checked, too.”

Gordon’s name has been added to a fundraising website for Prostate Cancer UK.

Click here to see the page or make a donation.

Gordon’s funeral was held on September 22 at West Lancashire Cemetery and Crematorium.