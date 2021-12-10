As co-host Adil Ray discusses GMB’s Christmas party’snub,’ Kate Garraway gets red-faced.

When Kate Garraway announced today that the Good Morning Britain Christmas party had been canceled, she was embarrassed.

Along with Adil Ray, the 54-year-old was hosting today’s edition of the ITV news series.

The panel went on to discuss the impact from last year’s accusations that a Christmas party was conducted in Downing Street in violation of lockdown rules.

Kate also informed that the Good Morning Britain presenters’ own Christmas dinner has been canceled this year due to the mounting threat of the Omicron variety.

“The big news this morning is that our Christmas party has been canceled!” she stated. This year’s presenting party has been canceled.” However, the conversation became tense when her befuddled co-host stated he had been turned down for the scheduled party.

“I wasn’t invited anyway!” Adil replied.

The remark made Kate cringe, and she maintained that Adil had been informed of the gathering.

“You were,” she retorted. “It’s just that you don’t check your emails!” Her co-host, on the other hand, said he was unaware of the occurrence and joked that Kate regretted she hadn’t mentioned it.

“Dig that hole!” exclaimed the 47-year-old. ‘I wish I hadn’t brought this up now,’ says another conversation going on inside. “There really isn’t, there really isn’t,” Kate replied. “I know you were invited, but we cancelled it, and if anyone asks again, it never occurred!” It didn’t happen! I’m going to confirm it right now!”