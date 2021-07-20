As Ben Davies starts in a friendly match, Liverpool fans are saying the same thing.

Ben Davies finally puts on the Red shirt for the first time after a six-month layoff after failing to play a single minute last season.

He was brought in as defensive reinforcements after Liverpool’s defense ranks suffered major injuries, and he was signed with Ozan Kabak, who joined on loan from Schalke.

Jurgen Klopp rushed in to pull him out from under the noses of Celtic and Bournemouth just as his contract at Deepdale was about to end.

As the injured list became longer, fans grew impatient to see the 25-year-old in action, but he did not appear, with Klopp opting for a Nat Phillips-Rhys Williams pairing to pull Liverpool over the line last season.

With the Reds in Austria and many Reds fans in the United Kingdom suffering from the scorching heat, they were all excited about the idea of seeing the January addition in action.

Despite failing to choose Davies at the end of last season, Klopp stuck to his guns and defended him.

“It wasn’t ideal that [Davies and Ozan Kabak] showed up on the last day of the window,” he added. Regardless of the Joel Matip scenario, the more organized Liverpool could have been with it, the more time they would have had to settle in.

“Kabak is a young player who is improving and gaining confidence with each game. While he is younger than Davies, he has played at a higher level and may be better ready to be put in right away.

“Ben had to adjust, that was always evident – a lot of players came here to Liverpool, and Andy Robertson’s story is probably the most famous.”

Joel Matip and Trent Alexander-Arnold both returned to the lineup today after suffering injuries at the end of the season and in preparation for the European Championships, respectively.