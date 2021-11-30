As authorities release a CCTV photograph of the individual, his car is stolen and discarded.

As part of their investigation into a burglary in Widnes, detectives have released a CCTV still of a guy they want to speak to.

An intruder broke into a residence on Fir Street in Widnes between 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 18 and 6 a.m. the next day, stealing keys to a Vauxhall Astra car and bank cards, according to Cheshire Police.

They stole the car and ditched it on Rice Lane in Liverpool, then used the stolen bank cards to flee the scene.

The individual in the CCTV still has piqued the interest of investigators.

“I’d urge anyone who recognizes this man or has seen him before to contact us so that we can move forward with our investigations,” Detective Sergeant Gary McClatchey said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 or via the website, citing the reference number IML 1088566.

Alternatively, anonymous information can be provided by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

More Widnes news may be found here.

